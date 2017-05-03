Georgia man sentenced for killing NYC bus driver in crash

NEW YORK (AP) – A Georgia man who stole a truck while drunk and crashed it into a New York City transit bus, killing the driver, has been sentenced to up to 8½ to 25 years in prison.

Domonic Whilby, of Griffin, Georgia, was given the maximum sentence Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where he was found guilty in March of manslaughter and aggravated homicide.

Prosecutors say the 25-year-old Whilby got extremely intoxicated while partying with his uncle, model Tyson Beckford, in February 2014. After getting tossed out of a nightclub, Whilby stole a truck from a hotel loading dock and crashed it into a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus, killing William Pena and injuring several other people.

Pena, a 17-year MTA veteran, was thrown through the bus’s windshield and killed.