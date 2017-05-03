Do Savannah has Doggies, Scotsmen, Wine & St. Paul? What a combination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The HSGS Doggie Carnival is this weekend! So are the Scottish Games, the Tybee Wine Fest, Fairy & Gnome Fest on Oatland Island & a visit from St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Do Savannah Magazine has all the details.

What: HSGS 17th annual Doggie Carnival

When: Noon-4 p.m. May 7

Where: Forsyth Park

Cost: Admission is free; tickets for activities, merchandise, food and beverages must be purchased

Info: humanesocietysav.org

What: 41st annual Savannah Scottish Games

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 6

Where: Bethesda Academy, 9520 Ferguson Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance online; $12 at the gate; $5 with student or military ID; free for children 10 and younger

Info: savannahscottishgames.com

What: Tybee Wine Festival

When: May 4-6

Where: Various locations around Tybee Island

Benefits the Tybee Post Theater

Info: tybeeposttheater.org

What: Fairy & Gnome Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Road

Cost: $5 for adults; $3 for children 4-17, seniors, military and students; free for children 3 and younger; activity fees apply

Info: oatlandisland.org

What: St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Lonnie Holley

When: 8 p.m. May 6

Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.

Cost: $38.50

Info: lucastheatre.com, stpaulandthebrokenbones.com