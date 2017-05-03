Community outraged after feds decide not to charge Baton Rouge officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/KTAL) – In a high-profile police shooting that was caught on video, the Justice Department has decided not to bring charges against the officers.

The justice department will not charge Baton Rouge officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling.

Sterling’s shooting was videotaped on a cell phone and prompted unrest across the Louisiana capital.

This is the first time the Justice Department, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has publicly declined to prosecute officers investigated for possible wrongdoing in a high-profile case.

Sterling was selling DVD’s outside a convenience store with the permission of the store clerk.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

“It’s been almost a year and we’re still suffering like it happened yesterday,” said Veda Washington Abusaleh, Sterling’s aunt. “We need closure. We need a conviction. We need justice.

“What is justice? What does it look like? Justice looks like peace. Justice is when you can come home to your family. ‘Cause what we’re experiencing right now in Baton Rouge is unacceptable.”

Community activist, Arthur Reed, said “Black lives matter, but it don’t matter to black people because somebody could kill me tonight and you won’t say nothing. Until black lives start mattering to black people, ain’t nobody gonna respect you.”