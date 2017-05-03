BREAKING NEWS: Barricaded gunman in custody

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Savannah Chatham Metro Police reported a barricaded gunman at Al Henderson Blvd. SWAT and HNT (Hostage Negotation Team) were called to the scene. Officers said they believe the suspect has a history with mental illness and they reported no one else was inside the home.

At around 11 p.m., SWAT deployed tear gas into the residence, and reported no shots fired.

SCMPD reported the gunman was taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information on this incident.