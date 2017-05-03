Beaufort County officers seek man wanted for violent crime

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (BCSO) – Michael Lamant Brown, aka Bronx Brown, is wanted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Brown is known to frequent the area of Roundabout Loop and Joe Frazier areas in Burton, S.C. Brown is a 40 year old B/M, 5’10” and weighing 150 lbs.. Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.