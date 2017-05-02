Tybee businesses host fundraiser today for families who lost their homes in fire

TYBEE ISLAND (WSAV) – Tybee Market IGA and Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp will host a donation only fundraiser for the Rapposelli and the Bazemore families who lost their homes in a large fire on Tybee Island on April 26. The event starts today, May 2, at 5 p.m. and doesn’t end until everything is gone. Gerald’s will be serving pulled pork with beans coleslaw and a roll.

The event takes place at Tybee Market IGA, 1111 Butler Avenue.

For more information on the story, go to http://wsav.com/2017/04/27/familys-home-destroyed-man-saves-dog-and-3-cleaning-ladies/