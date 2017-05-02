Two Brunswick High seniors accused of sex crime involving another student

Brunswick (WSAV/BPD) – Authorities have arrested two Brunswick High students in connection to the investigation of a sex crime against another student at the school.

Brunswick Police responded to the school Thursday, April 27 after the victim, a 14-year-old female student, notified a staff member on campus about the sex offense they were told happened the day before.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident took place off campus at a private residence within the city limits of Brunswick. We’re told officers were able to substantiate the claims of the victim and as a result 18-year-old Kymani Dunham and 20-year-old Christopher Reed, both of Brunswick, were both arrested at Brunswick High School Friday, April 28.

According to police, Dunham has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes. Reed has been charged with aggravated child molestation.

In 2016, Dunham signed a letter of intent with the College of Charleston for basketball. Officials with the school say they aware of the allegation and still gathering information.

In the state of Georgia, all sexual activity with a minor under the age of 16 is illegal.

If you have any information on the case, contact Detective Chad Strickland with the Brunswick Police Department at (912) 279-2624.