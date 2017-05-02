Raw Video: Opponents, supporters clash over Confederate monuments in New Orleans

By Published:
A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is moved from it's location in front of the school's main tower the University of Texas campus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Austin, Texas. The Davis statue, which has been targeted by vandals and had come under increasing criticism, will be moved and placed in the school's Dolph Briscoe Center for American History as part of an educational display. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS (NBC) – Opponents and supporters of a Confederate monument clashed at the statue in New Orleans Monday night.  A large group of supporters of the statue gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument just before 9:30 p.m. and opponents showed up in response.

The monument is one of three Confederate monuments the city of New Orleans plans to remove.

Some of those gathered appeared to be armed, and New Orleans police showed up to control the crowd.

A different monument near the Mississippi riverfront was removed last week in the early-morning hours.

In addition to the Davis memorial, the city has announced that monuments to Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard will be taken down although no official time-table for the removal has been given.

