Raw Video: Opponents, supporters clash over Confederate monuments in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NBC) – Opponents and supporters of a Confederate monument clashed at the statue in New Orleans Monday night. A large group of supporters of the statue gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument just before 9:30 p.m. and opponents showed up in response.

The monument is one of three Confederate monuments the city of New Orleans plans to remove.

Some of those gathered appeared to be armed, and New Orleans police showed up to control the crowd.

A different monument near the Mississippi riverfront was removed last week in the early-morning hours.

In addition to the Davis memorial, the city has announced that monuments to Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard will be taken down although no official time-table for the removal has been given.