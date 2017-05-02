Police investigate shooting on Truman Parkway

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH  (SCMP) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting of Alesha Boles-Johnson, 20, on Sunday, Apr. 30.

At about 1 a.m., Boles-Johnson arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Purportedly, the incident occurred on Truman Parkway, between Victory Drive and Eisenhower Drive.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s