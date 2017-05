Hilton Head, SC – A core value at Hilton Head Prep School is leadership, and one of it’s prime leaders is senior Mac Orie. Mac’s dedication has equaled out to a 4.45 GPA, being a captain in three varsity sports and over 50 hours of community service.

“This kid is really impressive. So on every level whether it’s academics, it’s athletics, it’s giving back to the community this kid is the real deal. And he hopefully is our future,” said Greg Parker, President of Parker’s.