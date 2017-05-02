Our Hometown: Registration underway for Anthony Lanier Football Camp

The school year is winding down and now is the time to start thinking about what to do with you kids for the summer.

Here’s an option to keep them active.

Registration is underway for the Anthony M Lanier, II Football Camp.

The Washington Redskins defensive end will be back in his hometown at his alma mater to host the one day camp, Saturday, July 1, from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm at Jenkins High school.

The cost is $50 per child and includes a bag, a t-shirt, lunch, camp photo, skills and conditioning, and position specific training.

There will also be a live musical performance and a meet and greet with Anthony and other NFL players.

Volunteers, coaches, vendors, and sponsors are needed.

For more information, call: (912) 441-3527.

Or email: teamspoon912@gmail.com