(WSAV) – We all know it and we’re reminded all the time–don’t leave kids alone in the car. It’s especially serious in the summer. And, that same advice goes for your pets. It’s simply a death trap.

On just a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a car will rise to 100 to 120 degrees in minutes even with windows ajar. On a 90 degree summer day, that soars to 160 degrees in ten minutes. There’s just no other way to say it: don’t leave kids or pets alone in the car; not even for a minute.