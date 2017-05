Hinesville (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a man they say crashed his vehicle into a convenience store Monday and took off from the scene leaving his mother inside.

It happened at the Fast Foods location on the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville.

The name of the man has not been released. No word on if he has been captured.

Corporal Donald Nunnally with Hinesville Police has more on the investigation.