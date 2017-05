SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than 40 years HELP of Beaufort has been meeting needs in the Lowcountry. Now here’s your chance to have a great time & help with the mission. The Happy Days of HELP fundraiser is Saturday and tickets are still available.

Happy Days of HELP is at 6 p.m. on May 6th at The Shed in Port Royal. Tickets are $40. Call (843) 524-1223 to reserve yours.