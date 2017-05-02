Governor’s $49 billion budget includes $36 million for new crime lab in Savannah

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia teachers will get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget. It also includes $36 million for a new crime lab in Savannah.

Gov. Nathan Deal highlighted the increases for child welfare case managers at a Monday ceremony to sign the $49 billion spending plan.

Of the total, nearly $25 billion comes from the state, with the rest coming from federal sources.

The plan continues previously announced 20 percent raises for state law enforcement.

It also includes more than $1 billion for projects around the state, including upgrades valued at nearly $161 million for local schools and $73 million to complete the move of Lanier Technical College in Deal’s home base of Hall County.