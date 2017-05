LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WSAV) – A family in Lake Murray, S.C. have used their personal webcam to showcase their special neighbors, ospreys Ricky and Lucy, and their adventures for the past four years. Now the pair of ospreys’ eggs are hatching and you can get the first peek at the newly hatched ospreys on their website at The Lake Murray Live Cam.

For more information on the Lake Murray Osprey Live Cam go to their website at http://www.lakemurrayosprey.com or find them on Facebook.