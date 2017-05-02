Complete list of emergency phone numbers to keep your kids safe at home

It’s summertime and the kids are home from school. And for some working parents, that may mean your kids are home alone during the day. So, what can you do to keep them safer?

Some experts suggest letting a neighbor know the children are home alone and talking to your children about not answering the door—not even for the mailman.

Also, make sure you have a list of emergency numbers available and keep them handy—be sure you also have a list with you in case you need to call for help. Experts suggest having the following numbers on hand:

emergency medical services: In most places this is 911, but your community may have its own number.

poison control center: 1-800-222-1222. This toll-free number will put you in touch with the poison control center in your area.

hospital emergency room

fire department

police department

your child’s doctor

parents’ work

parents’ cellphones and/or pagers

neighbors and/or relatives

pharmacy

Here is a list of numbers that you need to have for the summer:

CHATHAM COUNTY

Savannah Chatham Metro Police: Emergency: 9-1-1; Non-Emergency: 912-652-6500

AGL natural gas: 800-GAS-LINE, 877-427-2464 (call if you smell gas)

Candler Hospital: 912-819-6000 (general), 912-819-6037 (emergency room)

Georgia Power: 800-390-2834 (for repairs and to report outages)

Memorial University Medical Center: 912-350-8000 (general), 912-350-9616 (emergency room)

Joseph’s Hospital: 912-819-4100 (general)

Water Department, City of Savannah: 912-651-6460 or 311

BRYAN COUNTY

Health Department: 912-653-4331 Pembroke, 912-756-2611 Richmond Hill

Evans Memorial Hospital: 912-739-2611

Bryan County Sheriff’s Department: 912-653-3800

Richmond Hill police: 912-756-5645

Pembroke police: 912-653-4414

Utilities: Georgia Power Co., 888-660-5890; Pembroke Telephone, 912-653-4389; Century Link, 912-369-9000

Coastal Electric Cooperative: 912-884-3311 and 800-421-2343

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

Effingham Sheriff’s Dept. non-emergency: 912-754-3449

City of Guyton: 912-772-3353; public safety: 912-772-8745

City of Rincon: 912-826-5745; after hours emergency: 912-210-6237

City of Springfield: 912-754-6666; public safety: 912-754-3061

LIBERTY COUNTY

Electric Services: Georgia Power, 888-660-5890; Canoochee Electric Co., 800-342-0134; Coastal Electric Cooperative, 912-884-3311 and

800-421-2343

800-421-2343 Water Services: Hinesville, 912-876-3564; Midway, 912-884-3344 or 912-332-4098 (emergency)

Century Link (telephone): 912-369-9000

Liberty Regional Medical Center: 912-369-9400

BEAUFORT & JASPER, S.C., COUNTIES

Beaufort Memorial Hospital: 877-532-6472

Beaufort-Jasper Water Sewer Authority: 843-987-9292

Coastal Carolina Hospital: 843-784-8000

Hilton Head Hospital: 843-681-6122

Palmetto Electric: 843-726-5551

South Carolina Electric & Gas: 800-251-7234