Complete list of emergency phone numbers to keep your kids safe at home

It’s summertime and the kids are home from school. And for some working parents, that may mean your kids are home alone during the day. So, what can you do to keep them safer?
Some experts suggest letting a neighbor know the children are home alone and talking to your children about not answering the door—not even for the mailman.
Also, make sure you have a list of emergency numbers available and keep them handy—be sure you also have a list with you in case you need to call for help. Experts suggest having the following numbers on hand:
- emergency medical services: In most places this is 911, but your community may have its own number.
- poison control center: 1-800-222-1222. This toll-free number will put you in touch with the poison control center in your area.
- hospital emergency room
- fire department
- police department
- your child’s doctor
- parents’ work
- parents’ cellphones and/or pagers
- neighbors and/or relatives
- pharmacy
Here is a list of numbers that you need to have for the summer:
CHATHAM COUNTY
- Savannah Chatham Metro Police: Emergency: 9-1-1; Non-Emergency: 912-652-6500
- AGL natural gas: 800-GAS-LINE, 877-427-2464 (call if you smell gas)
- Candler Hospital: 912-819-6000 (general), 912-819-6037 (emergency room)
- Georgia Power: 800-390-2834 (for repairs and to report outages)
- Memorial University Medical Center: 912-350-8000 (general), 912-350-9616 (emergency room)
- Joseph’s Hospital: 912-819-4100 (general)
- Water Department, City of Savannah: 912-651-6460 or 311
BRYAN COUNTY
- Health Department: 912-653-4331 Pembroke, 912-756-2611 Richmond Hill
- Evans Memorial Hospital: 912-739-2611
- Bryan County Sheriff’s Department: 912-653-3800
- Richmond Hill police: 912-756-5645
- Pembroke police: 912-653-4414
- Utilities: Georgia Power Co., 888-660-5890; Pembroke Telephone, 912-653-4389; Century Link, 912-369-9000
- Coastal Electric Cooperative: 912-884-3311 and 800-421-2343
EFFINGHAM COUNTY
- Effingham Sheriff’s Dept. non-emergency: 912-754-3449
- City of Guyton: 912-772-3353; public safety: 912-772-8745
- City of Rincon: 912-826-5745; after hours emergency: 912-210-6237
- City of Springfield: 912-754-6666; public safety: 912-754-3061
LIBERTY COUNTY
- Electric Services: Georgia Power, 888-660-5890; Canoochee Electric Co., 800-342-0134; Coastal Electric Cooperative, 912-884-3311 and
800-421-2343
- Water Services: Hinesville, 912-876-3564; Midway, 912-884-3344 or 912-332-4098 (emergency)
- Century Link (telephone): 912-369-9000
- Liberty Regional Medical Center: 912-369-9400
BEAUFORT & JASPER, S.C., COUNTIES
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital: 877-532-6472
- Beaufort-Jasper Water Sewer Authority: 843-987-9292
- Coastal Carolina Hospital: 843-784-8000
- Hilton Head Hospital: 843-681-6122
- Palmetto Electric: 843-726-5551
- South Carolina Electric & Gas: 800-251-7234