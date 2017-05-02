Update: Laroche Avenue reopened following pedestrian crash

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: WSAV Chief Photojournalist Jim Jensen

UPDATE:

Officials say Laroche Avenue has been reopened to traffic. No word on the extent of injuries to the pedestrian at this time.
__________________

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on scene on a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Laroche Avenue.

We’re told Laroche is closed between Glynnwood and St Johns at this time.

Authorities ask you to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

WSAV has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

