Breaking News: S.C. police officer who fatally shot unarmed black motorist intends to plead guilty

(CNN) – Michael Slager, the former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot unarmed black motorist Walter Scott, intends to plead guilty Tuesday to one federal charge of excessive use of force as part of a plea agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the plea deal said.

Slager shot Scott in the back as Scott was running away from him following a traffic stop in April 2015.

The federal charge is a felony and is punishable by up to life in prison. The remaining state murder charges — as well as two other federal charges — will be dismissed as part of this plea agreement, the source said.

Slager’s state murder trial ended in a mistrial in December after a jury failed to reach a verdict. The killing sparked renewed “Black Lives Matter” protests after Scott became the latest in a series of unarmed black men killed by police

Related stories:

http://wsav.com/ap/white-officer-headed-to-court-ahead-of-civil-rights-trial/

http://wsav.com/ap/black-motorist-shot-ex-officer-facing-civil-rights-charge/

.