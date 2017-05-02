Breaking News: 5 detained, weapons seized in French anti-terrorism raids

A French soldier patrols in the courtyard of the Louvre museum with the visitor control in background in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar!" was shot by soldiers, in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) – The Paris prosecutor’s office says that five men have been detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France, five days ahead of a tense presidential runoff.

The suspects are between 18 and 24 years old. The prosecutor’s office says they were picked up in operations on Tuesday in three sites: near the Normandy city of Rouen, in Villeneuve d’Ascq near Lille in northern France, and in Roanne in central France.

The Paris prosecutor oversees anti-terrorism investigations.

It is not clear whether the arrests had any link to the presidential campaign. The runoff is on Sunday.

An attack claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in Paris two weeks ago. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

