TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island lifeguards report Portuguese Man-O-War jellyfish are showing up along the shoreline of Tybee Island. They say these venomous creatures are “nothing to mess around with.” They are known for inflicting extreme pain and are more dangerous than regular jellyfish.

If someone in your group is stung by one of these jellyfish, monitor them and dial 911 if they show signs of distress.