Tiny House Big Hearts fundraiser will help get Savannah’s vets off the streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like beer? Like helping your fellow man? Check out the Tiny House Big Hearts fundraiser this Thursday, May 4th at Service Brewing. Proceeds help the Tiny House Project that will that will move dozens of Savannah’s veterans into permanent housing.

Then here’s your chance to sample the official Savannah Bananas Beer! The reveal party is Saturday, May 6th at Service Brewing from 1 to 5 p.m. Tours start at just $12.