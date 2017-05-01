THE BRIDGE: “Sister Act” – A Musical with a Message… of Fun

Sister Act is the Tony-nominated musical comedy smash that the New York Post calls “ridiculously fun!” Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, Sister Act tells the hilarious story of a wannabe Las Vegas diva, Deloris, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look—a convent! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice!

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina brought in performers from the Big Apple to showcase this fun musical performance for everyone in the Lowcountry.

Additional Details: Tickets May 1 – May 21, 2017 are $57 for adults and $39 for children. Performance dates are subject to change.