Police respond to Feiler Park homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Feiler Park.

At 10:10 p.m. on Sunday April 30, 2017,SCMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 57TH Street and Crane Street in Feiler Park. Officers located an adult male who had been shot and was suffering serious, life threatening injuries. The victim, 37 year old Carlton “Cotton” Frazier succumbed to his injuries at Memorial Medical Health University.

SCMPD Homicide Detectives and Foresnsics remain on scene and this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.