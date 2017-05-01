Pirates Say Goodbye To Armstrong State Baseball

Savannah, GA – The Armstrong State Pirates played their final game on April 30th and it was 6-3 win over UNC Pembroke. The final win was overshadowed by the loss of the ASU baseball program.

“You make all kinds of relationships through school, through athletics and everything I’m going to miss it all. I really am. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this program. I just means a lot to get that final out,” said Caleb Woods, the last player to pitch for Armstrong State.

“Today is my 54th birthday and I pitched here on my 22nd birthday so it’s kind of a complete circle and it’s sad,” said ASU Alumni Rick Zakrajsek

For head coach Calvin Culberson, this wasn’t just another coaching job. This school as a place where he built his legacy. Before coaching in the dugout he was Pirate on the diamond, and saying goodbye was painful.

“It’s not easy. I’ve put my whole life into this. When the third out was made, it’s just a bad feeling because I know there’s no more,” said Culberson

While it was great to win, the team was happiest to see all the fans and alumni come back for one more game.

“That means more that people love this thing as much as what they did,” said Culberson

Many of the players will continue their baseball careers at other colleges but for coaches like Culberson the future is one big question mark.

“Now the chapter’s closed and I got to figure out what the next one is going to bring me but something good will pop up I know it will,” said Culberson.

The Pirates had 14 NCAA Regional Appearances in their 28 seasons. ASU also won four conference titles and reached the Division II World Series three times.

