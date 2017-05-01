Our Hometown: Hundreds of students expected in Calhoun Square for annual ‘May Day at Massie’ celebration

It’s been a tradition since 1857.

Today, hundreds of Savannah Chatham County Public School students will gather in Calhoun Square to celebrate the unofficial start of spring during May Day at Massie!

Students will perform a variety of ethnic dances from around the world, including the traditional May Pole Dance. They ‘ll also participate in the annual crowning of the May Day King and Queen.

I’ll be there as your emcee!

The ceremony kicks off at 10 and is free and open to the public.

Massie, which opened its doors in 1856, was Georgia’s first public school. It now serves as a resource center for living history.