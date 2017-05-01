One dead and six injured after gunman opens fire at pool party in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – A gunman opened fire at a pool party in San Diego Sunday night, killing one person and wounding at least six others.

San Diego’s police chief discussed what happened at a news conference.

According to Chief Shelley Zimmerman, “Shortly after 6 p.m., this evening, our communications division received numerous calls regarding several people that had been shot here in the pool area here on Judicial Drive. Our helicopter arrived on scene and saw that there were numerous victims in the pool area. It’s our information that there was a large pool party. Somebody was having a birthday party and there were many people that were attending the birthday party in the pool area. Our helicopter pilot saw that there was numerous victims, and that the suspect was still in the pool area, and was armed with a handgun. The first three officers pretty much arrived at the same time, and our helicopter unit had put out that the suspect was reloading, and was shooting again into the partygoers for this pool party. The sergeant and two officers went to the pool area, confronted the suspect who was still armed, and an officer-involved shooting took place. The suspect was shot by the officers, and the suspect is deceased at the scene.”

The gunman was identified as 49-year-old Peter Sells. Police say they believe Sells and at least one of the partygoers lived in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

It’s unclear whether sells knew any of the victims, and police are investigating a motive.