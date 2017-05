SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Slather on your sunscreen! May is Melanoma Month & Lowcountry Dermatology wants you to stay sun safe. Join them for the Melanoma Take a Hike fundraiser on Sunday, May 21st to benefit the Anderson Cancer Institute and to get some sun safe tips.

It’s a 3 mile hike on Sunday, May 21st at Skidaway Island State Park. Entry is just $35 and half the proceeds benefit the Anderson Cancer Institute.

For more information visit LCDerm.com.