(WSAV) – Savannah city officials are ready to answer your questions about proposed changes to parking downtown. From 6-8 p.m. Monday representatives from Savannah’s Mobility and Parking Services Department will be at the Starlandia Cafe on Bull Street.

Current parking rules charge for parking Monday through Friday, but by 2018 that rule will change to include Saturday. And times for paying to park would also end at 8 p.m. instead of the current 5 p.m.

