Immigration Coalition hosts May Day Rally in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry Immigration Coalition hosted a May Day Rally on May 1 from 8-10 a.m. in observance of International Workers Day, and what they say is in solidarity with what will be the nationally-celebrated Day Without Immigrants. The event took place at The Crazy Crab parking lot on Highway 278 in Hilton Head Island.

According to their release on the event: “We will mark the holiday by celebrating the contributions of immigrant laborers throughout the Lowcountry who help make this area such an amazing place to live.”