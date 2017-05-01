How to protect yourself from damaging UV rays

Fun in the sun is a great way to spend hot days during the summer – but you have to make sure you’re protecting yourself from damaging UV rays.

1. Use sun block — and apply often!

2 . Cover up – using hats, glasses and umbrellas — and wear long sleeves if you’re doing yard work.

3. Remember — UV rays are most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you’re unsure about the sun’s intensity, take the shadow test: If your shadow is shorter than you, the sun’s rays are the day’s strongest.



