Former S.C. trooper charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

(SLED) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former state trooper in connection with illicit activities with a teenage girl on Friday, April 28.

Michael Harrison Perrotta,23, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, with a victim 11 to 14 years of age. The charge is a felony and carries a penalty upon conviction on each count of up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Perrotta was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.