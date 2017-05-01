Former S.C. trooper charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

By Published:

(SLED) – Agents of the South Carolina  Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former state trooper in connection with illicit activities with a teenage girl on Friday, April 28.

Michael Harrison Perrotta,23, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, with a victim 11 to 14 years of age. The charge is a felony and carries a penalty upon conviction on each count of up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Perrotta was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s