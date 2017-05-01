Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your back

(WDTN) – With the return of beach weather comes some creative stretching as we attempt to put sunscreen on our backs. It’s virtually impossible without help. Experts say the back is the most common site for melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Dr. Ali Hendi of the American Academy of Dermatology said, “Often times patients go undiagnosed for prolonged periods because they are unaware that something is growing on areas that they can’t see.” Dr. Ali Hendi represents the American Academy Of Dermatology which is highlighting the problem with an online video.

In a survey of more than 1,000 people the Academy found more than a third rarely or never even try to get sunscreen on their back. Only about a third ask others to help check their backs for signs of skin cancer.

“The public should designate a loved one to look at their back to help prevent advanced melanoma’s from being diagnosed too late.” said Ali Hendi.

The latest advice from dermatologists is to use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, re-applying every two hours if you’re out in sunny weather. And ladies, while SPF in make-up is helpful, the experts say it does not replace a thick, even slather of sunscreen for the face.

Dr. Elma Baron from the UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland said, “Even if you use a lot of powder, your powder will probably not end up being that thick on your skin, so it will not be sufficient.”

Hats and sun protective clothing are also good ways to stay sun safe as summer approaches.