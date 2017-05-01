UPDATE: Police: Report of missing boy was result of custody issue

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee police are calling the case of a missing Tybee Island boy a custody issue. They say the mother came to visit the son and his father over the weekend, and she reportedly left the island with him. Five hours later they were able to find them and she brought him back. But authorities did arrest her on charges from a warrant that are non-local and possible charges are pending because of this incident.

The boy was returned and reported safe on April 30.

________________________________

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Police are searching for a four year old boy. They say Bryson Sloan, a white male, was last seen with his mother, Lauren Moore at 4:30 on the beach near 12th Street.

They could possibly be in the Savannah or Rincon area.

Please call 911 or contact Detective Coreno at (912) 786-5600 if you have any information.