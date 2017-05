Expect more lane closures on I-16 near Dean Forest Road today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. DOT is extending the decal lane for the exit ramp and that is expected to continue through May 8.

Also, today on U.S. Highway 80 avoid the area between Lazaretto Creek and Battery Drive. A film crew will be shooting from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect delays if you have to use that road.