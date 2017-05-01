Update: Former student arrested in Savannah State armed robbery

UPDATE:

Savannah State University Police arrested a former student in connection with a robbery on campus last week. 19 year old Tyrik Baskin was arrested Friday. Anthony Walker and Kameron Moore were arrested last week. Police believe all three robbed a student at the University Village Apartments. The student was robbed of his wallet and cell phone.

Police say Baskin is a former Savannah State student. They’re taking a close look into his background to see if he has any gang ties. So far, they haven’t confirmed any.

Police locked down the campus while detectives searched for the suspects.

—————-

UPDATE:

The Savannah State University Police Department reports they have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. The names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 912-358-3004.

______

(WSAV) – Savannah State University Police were called around 10 p.m. last night, April 25, to investigate an armed robbery in the University Village Apartments.

Several men were allegedly seen entering one of the apartments.

Students received an emergency alert and the campus was put on lockdown. According to a student on campus, the lockdown ended around midnight.

No word yet on what was stolen or if anyone was harmed during the incident.