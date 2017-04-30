Pet of the Week: Casey

Pet of the Week, it’s News 3’s newest segment. Each Sunday during our 9 o’clock show, we will feature an adoptable pet from one love animal rescue. The mission of one love is to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups and the community in order to find the animals permanent and loving homes. All of the one love animals live in foster homes, which helps to make them more adoptable.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Casey, a five year old Dalmatian mix. Joining us this morning is Sarah Quinlan of One Love Animal Rescue.

If you are interested in adopting Casey or any of the One Love animals email adoptme@oneloveanimalrescue.com or visit http://www.oneloveanimalrescue.com

If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for fosters, babysitters, transporters, and volunteers of all types. You can sign up to be a volunteer on the website too.