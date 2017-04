Fort Bragg, NC (WNCN)

An 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Bluffton, Georgia was killed in an explosion in Iraq Saturday.

First Lt. Weston C. Lee died when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Lee, who was an infantry officer, joined the Army in March of 2015, and after training was assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division as a platoon leader.