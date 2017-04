Tybee Island — (WSAV)

Tybee Island Police are searching for a missing four year old boy. They say Bryson Sloan, a white male, was last seen with his mother, Lauren Moore at 4:30 on the beach near 12th Street.

They could possibly be in the Savannah or Rincon area.

Please call 911 or contact Detective Coreno at (912) 786-5600 if you have any information.