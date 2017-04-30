Armstrong State Wins Final Game

By Published:

Savannah, GA – Sunday afternoon was the last time an Armstrong State baseball team would take the diamond. The Pirates held off the UNC Pembroke Braves to a 6-3 win in front of baseball alumni and loyal fans. While the Pirates ended their legacy with a win, the team still grieved the ultimate loss of their program.

“We got it done on the last day and that’s all that matters in our mind now. We got the last ‘W’, so it’s nice to send all the alumni out on a good note,” said Caleb Woods.

“It’s not easy. I’ve put my whole life into this and when the third out was made it was just, it was a bad feelings. Because I know there’s no more. Now the chapter is closed and I have to figure out what they next one is going to bring me. Something good will turn up I know it will,” said Armstrong State head coach Calvin Culberson.

