12 hazing complaints confirmed since ’14 at Parris Island

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – Officials at the Marine Corps’ training base in South Carolina say half of 24 hazing complaints investigated since 2014 have been confirmed.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette report Saturday (http://bit.ly/2oKf3TG ) that documents obtained through a public records request show the complaints involve all four of Parris Island’s training battalions. The newspapers have so far received heavily redacted documents from 15 investigations.

Allegations of drill instructors hazing recruits include serious physical assaults.

Investigators recommended three Marines for courts-martial after trainees reported being choked, hit in the face, kicked in the stomach and slammed into walls in February 2015.

That investigation and four others involved the same unit scrutinized following the death last year of a 20-year-old recruit who fell several stories following an altercation with a drill instructor.