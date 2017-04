Early last season Liberty County graduate RaeKwon McMillian might have been disappointed if you’d told him he wouldn’t hear his name called in the 1st night of the NFL Draft, but he finally got in the call in the second round from the Miami Dolphins. McMillian was picked 54th overall, midway through the second round, which many experts pegged him to go. The inside linebacker was a solid difference maker for Ohio State, who make the College Football Playoff Final Four last season.

