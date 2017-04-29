Climate march held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- ​Savannah marchers are joining those across the nation. Demanding action to reduce carbon emissions that affect the environment.

The march comes a day after President Trump issues an executive order to have the department of the interior review and replace of possible Obama era bans on off shore oil drilling. Several came to town out-of-state to march.

They are concerned protecting the environment will take a backseat to big business in the new administration.

“To undo a catastrophe, it’s easier to stop one and to prevent it then it is to clean it up and fix it later so hopefully our voices can be heard so we can prevent it,” says marcher Sharon Robinson.

The march mirrored one held in Washington DC that saw thousands take to the street for better climate policies.