45th Stand Up For America day held in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) – Neighbors in Port Wentworth could not have asked for better weather as they saluted the men and women of our nation’s military.

For more than forty years now the city of Port Wentworth has ended April with the Stand Up for America Day celebration. The event has grown into a day long Celebration honoring our military service members and local law enforcement and safety agencies.

The parade is followed with a day long festival. The message of honoring service members hits close to home for many people in Port Wentworth.

“We honor all of them, if I had a hat on I’d take it off for them because a lot of people gave their life for us to be able to do this. And it’s very near and dear to my heart, I lost my father during the Vietnam War so I take this very personally,” says councilman Paul Fox.