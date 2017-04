The Department of Defense has announced the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio died April 27th in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of small arms fire while engaged in dismounted operations.

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Benning.

The incident is under investigation.