Trump’s Executive Order may put local coastlines back in play for offshore drilling

It’s official. President Trump has signed an executive order that may open up offshore oil drilling along the southeast. That would include states from Virginia to Florida.

Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman says the Tybee City Council passed a unamimous resolution two years ago opposing the seismic testing that oil companies do to try to locate oil reserves. It invovles blasting (with an air gun) and many environmental groups say that harms whales, etc. “That resolution was unamimous and opposed to the seismic air gun testing because of the effect on marine life and that hasn’t changed,” said Buelterman.

The mayor also says while some are already expressing concerns, he thinks most people want more information about the president’s potential plans.

“This is what the president campaigned on so I’m certainly not surprised,” said Buelterman. “This is something he’s pursuing but you know I think and I trust that there will be public comment and they’ll listen to cities and counties along the coast.”

Trump’s order does say that seismic testing should be streamlined. One environmental group says the translation is to make it easier for oil companies to do it.

Alice Keyes from the group One Hundred Miles says thousands of jobs currently rely on a clean ocean environment. “If you allow that type of development on the East Coast, you really are transforming our landscapes and our economies into a place that’s very different from the Georgia coast that we know,” she said. “I grew up in Louisiana and I vacationed on the coast regularly and that whole landscape is losing about a football field of land every day because of the development of pipeline trenches and the complete transformation of a natural coast into an industrialized coast and that is not something that we want for Georgia’s coast.

Hunter Hopkins from the Georgia Petroleum Council took a different stance, sent this statement, saying he welcomed the action to advance offshore domestic energy production, bringing jobs and economic growth to the state.

Here is the full statement:

“This administration’s action to prioritize responsible U.S. energy development is welcome news for the consumers and businesses of Georgia,” said Hopkins. “Developing our abundant offshore energy resources in the Atlantic is a critical part of a robust, forward-looking energy policy that will secure our nation’s energy future. Expanded access to the Atlantic could create hundreds of thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars in government revenue, and add over a million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“The U.S. oil and natural gas industry has a long history of safe operations, and 80 percent of American voters support increased domestic oil and natural gas production. Developing our offshore resources will strengthen the U.S. energy renaissance and help meet the energy needs of the consumers and businesses of Georgia.”

The Georgia Petroleum Council is a division of API, which represents all segments of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 625 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation’s energy. The industry also supports 9.8 million U.S. jobs and 8 percent of the U.S. economy.”