UPDATE: New details in Savannah triple murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends are releasing new details about a gruesome triple murder in East Savannah.

The girlfriend of 31 year old Courtney German, one of the victims shot to death, found the bodies inside the East 31st Street home Monday morning. She called 911.

The family of Shayla Curtis did not have burial insurance. She leaves behind two children, 9 months old and 3 years old.

“This young woman, who was 18 is gone, so her children will not know her smile,” says Linda Wilder Bryan, a Victims of Violence Advocate.

The family of Shayla Curtis has set up a gofundme page to help the family with funeral costs. The link is below.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have charged 27-year-old Keith Lamont Marrow, Jr., with three counts of murder. Marrow was arrested in Hardeeville Monday on unrelated traffic charges. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

Savannah Metro Police believe the deadly triple shooting that happened on East 31st Street was gang-related. News 3 learned new details about the victims.

Friends say 18 year old Shayla Curtis was a mother of two. Twenty-four year old William Mullins had a son, and 31-year old Courtney German is a former student of Windsor Forest High School Police believe at least one of the victims was connected to a gang.

Keith Marrow, Jr., is still being questioned by detectives, but right now, he’s charged with possession of an unlawful weapon.

News 3 attempted to talk to Police Chief Lumpkin about the case, but we’re told he does not speak about individual incidents.

The NAACP did talk to us.

“I think we have to be outraged by all the crimes that happen in Savannah,” says Richard Shinhoster with NAACP Savannah. “We must invest in our people. How do we ensure that our people have healthcare, education and employment?”

The city’s End Gun Violence Team was called to the scene to help in the investigation.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a triple homicide in the 1100 block of East 31st Street. At about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 Block of East 31st Street. Upon arrival, they located Shayla Curtis, 18, William Mullins, 24, and Courtney German, 31, who had succumbed to their injuries.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this is a random shooting. A person of interest has been arrested in Jasper County, S.C. on unrelated charges. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.