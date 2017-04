Bring a blanket and join Savannah Stage Company this Sunday, April 30, for a FREE encore performance of ‘The Call of the Wild.’

Click ‘Play’ for more from Lexi Ambos and Ashley Cook on the unique outdoor performance.

Details:

Savannah Stage Company presents “The Call of the Wild”

April 30

6 p.m.

Forsyth Park (in front of the bandshell)

Free!

Click here for information.