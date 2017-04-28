Savannah Children’s Choir presents The Best of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert

He’s considered jazz royalty!

This weekend, you’re invited to enjoy an afternoon of Duke Ellington’s finest works as the Savannah Children’s Choir presents: The Best of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert.

The event is described as a marriage of movement and music- combining jazz, classical, choral, spirituals, gospel, blues, and dance into one unforgettable performance!

For more information about the choir, visit www.savannahchoir.org.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the amazing story of how saprano DeVonne Gardner met the and performed with the music legend and what Savannah Children’s Choir co-founder and Executive Director, Roger Moss, says the audience can expect.

