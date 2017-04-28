Celebrating and honoring those who provide resources and advocacy for victims of assault.

The Rape Crisis Center “Pearls of Power” Annual Gala and Art Auction featured guest speaker State Representative Scott Holcomb.

He’s credited with getting the rape kit backlog bill passed in the Georgia Legislature. Holcomb says we all need to be committed to ending the surge of sexual violence.

Cookie Espinoza and Dr. Ann Levett were honored with the Pearls of Power for their support of the Rape Crisis Center.

