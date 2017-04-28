Rape Crisis Center Pearls of Power

By Published:

Celebrating and honoring those who provide resources and advocacy for victims of assault.
The Rape Crisis Center “Pearls of Power” Annual Gala and Art Auction featured guest speaker State Representative Scott Holcomb.
He’s credited with getting the rape kit backlog bill passed in the Georgia Legislature.  Holcomb says we all need to be committed to ending the surge of sexual violence.
Cookie Espinoza and Dr. Ann Levett were honored with the Pearls of Power for their support of the Rape Crisis Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s